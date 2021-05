POWELL PLEADS GUILTY TO FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

A SIOUX CITY MAN WHO CONSPIRED TO DISTRIBUTE METH AND POSSESSED A FIREARM DURING HIS DRUG TRAFFICKING HAS PLED GUILTY TO FEDERAL CHARGES.

32-YEAR-OLD JERRY POWELL WAS CONVICTED OF ONE COUNT OF CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE, ONE COUNT OF POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE, ONE COUNT OF ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, AND ONE COUNT OF POSSESSING A FIREARM IN FURTHERANCE OF DRUG TRAFFICKING CRIMES.

POWELL WAS PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED OF TWO FELONY DRUG OFFENSES.

HE WAS ARRESTED LAST DECEMBER 17TH WHEN HE FLED A TRAFFIC STOP AT SPEEDS OF OVER 100 MPH ON CITY STREETS, CRASHED THE VEHICLE AND FLED ON FOOT.

HE THREW AWAY A LOADED .357 MAGNUM REVOLVER DURING HIS ESCAPE ATTEMPT.

SENTENCING BEFORE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT CHIEF JUDGE LEONARD T. STRAND WILL BE SET AFTER A PRE-SENTENCE REPORT IS PREPARED.