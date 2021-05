NO MORE MANDATORY MASKS IN IOWA SCHOOLS

REPUBLICANS IN THE IOWA LEGISLATURE HAVE VOTED TO BAN MASK MANDATES IN ALL IOWA SCHOOLS, AS WELL AS IN CITIES AND COUNTIES.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SIGNED THE BILL EARLY THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING AND IT TOOK EFFECT IMMEDIATELY.

IT MEANS MASK MANDATES ARE NO LONGER ALLOWED IN ANY IOWA SCHOOL WHEN SCHOOL STARTS THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING.

REPRESENTATIVE DUSTIN HITE, A REPUBLICAN FROM NEW SHARON, SAYS HE’S BEEN FIELDING COMPLAINTS ABOUT MASK MANDATES SINCE THE PANDEMIC BEGAN.

REPRESENTATIVE STEVEN HOLT, A REPUBLICAN FROM DENISON, SAYS MANY PARENTS IN HIS DISTRICT HAVE HAD ENOUGH AND THEY DON’T WANT THEIR CHILDREN WEARING A MASK IN SCHOOL.

SENATOR JOE BOLKCOM, A DEMOCRAT FROM IOWA CITY, SAID THE BAN COULD PREVENT LOCAL GOVERNMENTS FROM RESPONDING TO FUTURE PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCIES.

ANY CITY OR COUNTY ORDINANCES REQUIRING MASK WEARING IN PRIVATE BUSINESSES WAS IMMEDIATELY OVERTURNED WHEN THE GOVERNOR SIGNED THE BILL THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING.

