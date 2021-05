NEUBAUM FOUND GUILTY OF 2ND DEGREE MURDER (UPDATE)

A MONONA COUNTY JURY NEEDED LESS THAN 3 HOURS TO REACH A VERDICT IN THE CASE OF A MAPLETON TEENAGER CHARGED IN THE FATAL SHOOTING OF ANOTHER TEEN.

THE JURY FOUND 18-YEAR-OLD JAY NEUBAUM GUILTY OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER IN THE JANUARY 31ST, 2020 DEATH OF 16-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH HOPKINS IN MAPLETON.

NEUBAUM WILL FACES UP TO 50 YEARS IN PRISON WHEN HE IS SENTENCED ON JUNE 29TH.

THE STATE RESTED ITS CASE THURSDAY MORNING AND THE DEFENSE THEN CALLED ONLY ONE WITNESS, ARON NEUBAUM. THE FATHER OF THE DEFENDANT.

AFTER JUDGE DUANE HOFFMEYER READ THE JURY THEIR INSTRUCTIONS, ASSISTANT STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY PLATZ GAVE HIS CLOSING ARGUMENTS TO THE JURY, SAYING THE SHOOTING WAS NOT AN ACCIDENT:

DEFENSE ATTORNEY LAURY LAU TOLD THE JURY THAT ONLY BITS AND PIECES OF THE TRUTH WERE PRESENTED DURING TESTIMONY:

THE JURY BEGAN THEIR DELIBERATIONS SHORTLY AFTER 3:30PM THURSDAY AND THE VERDICT WAS READ SHORTLY AFTER 6PM.

NEUBAUM IS ALSO AWAITING TRIAL IN A SEPARATE CASE.

HE IS CHARGED WITH THE SEXUAL ASSAULT OF SEVEN TEENAGE GIRLS FROM THE MAPLETON AREA AND WILL STAND TRIAL IN DECEMBER.

UPDATED 6:55PM 5/20/21

NEUBAUM4 OC………..COULD NOT MISS. :24

NEUBAUM5 OC……….IS A KID. :15

