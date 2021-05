IOWA 2021 LEGISLATURE ADJOURNS

THE IOWA LEGISLATURE ADJOURNED THE 2021 SESSION SHORTLY BEFORE MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY.

THE FINAL BUSINESS INCLUDED FINALIZING THE EIGHT-PLUS BILLION DOLLAR STATE BUDGET PLAN AND VOTING TO PROHIBIT CITIES, COUNTIES AND SCHOOLS FROM HAVING MASK MANDATES.

SENATE MAJORITY LEADER JACK WHITVER OF ANKENY SAYS THE LEGISLATURE’S BIGGEST ACHIEVEMENT IS THE G-O-P TAX PLAN THAT PASSED EARLIER THIS WEEK, CUTTING TAXES BY AN ESTIMATED ONE BILLION DOLLARS OVER EIGHT YEARS.

END1 OC….FOR IOWA :04

WHITVER SAYS THE PLAN ALSO GETS RID OF THE INHERITANCE TAX AND ENSURES INCOME TAX CUTS GO INTO EFFECT IN 2023.

END2 OC….CAN DO THAT :09

DEMOCRATS LIKE HOUSE MINORITY LEADER TODD PRICHARD OF CHARLES CITY SAY THE SESSION WAS A DISAPPOINTMENT BECAUSE REPUBLICANS HAD PLENTY OF OPTIONS, BUT FAILED TO PROVIDE STATE ASSISTANCE TO IOWANS SUFFERING BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.

END3 OC….THE MASK :10

HOUSE SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY OF NEW HARTFORD, THE TOP REPUBLICAN IN THE HOUSE, SAYS THE LEGISLATIVE SESSION LASTED 129 DAYS. INTENSE NEGOTIATIONS AMONG REPUBLICANS OVER THE TAX PLAN LASTED FOR OVER A MONTH, BUT GRASSLEY SAYS IT WASN’T BECAUSE OF A PHILOSOPHICAL RIFT BETWEEN HOUSE AND SENATE REPUBLICANS.

END4 OC….OUR PARTY :08

SEVERAL HIGH-PROFILE BILLS FAILED TO PASS THE LEGISLATURE THIS YEAR, INCLUDING THE GOVERNOR’S PROPOSED IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS STANDARD.

Radio Iowa