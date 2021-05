FREEDOM PARK CEREMONY TO HONOR MEDAL OF HONOR RECIPIENTS

SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK WILL BE THE SITE THIS SATURDAY FOR THE CHRISTENING OF THE NEBRASKA PORTION OF THE NATIONAL MEDAL OF HONOR HIGHWAY.

FREEDOM PARK PRESIDENT MIKE NEWHOUSE SAYS TWO AMERICAN LEGION MEMBERS ARE CURRENTLY WALKING THE LENGTH OF HIGHWAY 20 ACROSS NEBRASKA::

MEDAL1 OC…………FREEDOM PARK. :21

HIGHWAY 20 RUNS FROM OREGON TO MASSACHUSETTS, AND NEWHOUSE SAYS MANY STATES ARE DESIGNATING THE HIGHWAY TO HONOR OUR GREATEST MILITARY HEROES:

MEDAL2 OC……….GROUP FROM IOWA. :19

THERE WILL ALSO BE AN ARMADA OF MOTORCYCLE GROUPS OF LEGION RIDERS, THE IRON PIGS AND OTHERS ROLLING ACROSS HIGHWAY 20 SATURDAY:

MEDAL3 OC…….FREEDOM PARK :16

CONGRESSIONAL MEDAL OF HONOR RECIPIENT JAMES MCCLOUGHAN FROM MICHIGAN WILL BE PRESENT TO OFFICIATE THE CEREMONY,

THE EVENT BEGINS AT 5:30 AT THE PARK, BUT THE WALKERS WILL BE COMING IN FROM THE WEST ON 29TH STREET FROM MARTIN FIELD AND THE BIKERS WILL BE COMING IN ON VETERANS DRIVE FROM THE SOUTH BEFORE THAT.