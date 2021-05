WITCC HONORED FOR TEACHING 50 YEARS OF HOME BUILDING

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CELEBRATED THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THEIR CONSTRUCTION PROGRAM BY SHOWING OFF THE LATEST HOME PROJECT IN WOODBURY HEIGHTS.

AN OPEN HOUSE WAS HELD AT 718 BRENTWOOD STREET, THE SITE OF THE PROJECT HOME WHERE AN HONORARY STREET NAME, “WITCC WAY” WAS UNVEILED.

SPOKESPERSON ANDREA ROHLENA SAYS THE CONSTRUCTION PROGRAM STARTED IN 1970 IN IDA GROVE AND OVER THE PAST 50 YEARS HAS TAUGHT STUDENTS SKILLS IN CARPENTRY, DRYWALLING, INTERIOR FINISHING, AND ROOFING:

ROHLENA SAYS THOSE STUDENTS HAVE BUILT SEVERAL HOMES INCLUDING A FEW ON BRENTWOOD:

THE SIOUXLAND HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION SECURES FINANCING, LAND, AND MATERIALS FOR A PROJECT HOME EACH YEAR AND WIT STUDENTS PARTICIPATE IN BUILDING IT.

THE HOUSE IS THEN SOLD TO A NEW HOMEOWNER.