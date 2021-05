VERMILLION LATEST CITY TO ROLL BACK MASK REQUIREMENTS

THE VERMILLION CITY COUNCIL HAS NOW ROLLED BACK ITS FACE MASK REQUIREMENTS.

CITY MANAGER JOHN PRESCOTT SAYS THE COUNCIL TOOK THAT ACTION AT THEIR MEETING THIS WEEK:

PRESCOTT SAYS THE COUNCIL REACTED TO CHANGES BOTH IN THE COMMUNITY AND NATIONALLY:

THE ORDINANCES HAD CARRIED A FINE FOR NONCOMPLIANCE BUT PRESCOTT SAYS THEY DIDN’T HAVE ANY ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS

THE CITY COUNCIL PASSED THE FACE MASK ORDINANCE LAST FALL WHEN COVID-19 CASES SURGED.