NEBRASKA TROOPERS TO BE EQUIPPED WITH A-E-D’S

EVERY NEBRASKA STATE PATROL VEHICLE WILL SOON BE EQUIPPED WITH ENHANCED LIFE-SAVING CAPABILITIES.

THE EFFORT IS PART OF A $6.4 MILLION GRANT TO EQUIP LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES WITH THE NEXT GENERATION OF AUTOMATED EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATORS

THE PATROL WILL RECEIVE 457 A-E-DS TO BE PLACED IN BOTH MARKED AND UNMARKED PATROL VEHICLES THROUGHOUT THE STATE.

THE DEVICES ARE FUNDED BY A PARTNERSHIP WITH THE LEONA AND HARRY HELMSLEY CHARITABLE TRUST, THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, THE STATE GAME AND PARKS, AND THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL.