MILLER-MEEKS FINED BY PELOSI OVER MASKS

THE REPUBLICAN PARTY OF IOWA SAYS HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI HAS FINED IOWA CONGRESSWOMAN MARIANNETTE MILLER-MEEKS $500 NOT WEARING A MASK FOR THE 2ND TIME IN A HOUSE HEARING.

TWO OTHER REPUBLICAN HOUSE MEMBERS WERE ALSO FINED THAT AMOUNT AND SEVEN MORE WERE GIVEN A WARNING FOR THEIR FIRST OFFENSE.

SPEAKER PELOSI LAST WEEK SAID SHE WOULD NOT UPDATE THE HOUSE RULES TO MATCH THE NEW C-D-C GUIDELINES, AND ADDED LAWMAKERS COULD RESUME NORMAL LIFE MORE QUICKLY IF MORE OF HOUSE REPUBLICANS GOT VACCINATED.

MILLER-MEEKS IS A DOCTOR WHO HAS BEEN FULLY VACCINATED, HAS BEEN SPENDING SOME OF HER TIME BACK IN IOWA VISITING VACCINATION SITES IN HER DISTRICT AND ADMINISTERING VACCINES HERSELF.

SHE HAS APPEARED IN A PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT ALONGSIDE 12 OTHER REPUBLICAN DOCTORS TO ENCOURAGE AMERICANS TO GET IMMUNIZED.