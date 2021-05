EYEWITNESSES TESTIFY AT NEUBAUM MURDER TRIAL

THE FIRST WITNESSES WERE CALLED WEDNESDAY IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF AN ONAWA TEENAGER CHARGED IN THE FATAL SHOOTING OF ANOTHER TEEN.

18-YEAR-OLD JAY NEUBAUM IS CHARGED IN THE JANUARY 31ST, 2020 DEATH OF 16-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH HOPKINS IN MAPLETON.

JAXSON HOPKINS, THE BROTHER OF THE VICTIM, SAYS THEY WERE AMONG A GROUP OF YOUNG MEN WORKING ON A CAR AT NEUBAUM’S GARAGE.

JOSEPH HOPKINS WAS PULLING THE TRIGGER ON AN UNLOADED PUMP ACTION SHOTGUN WHEN NEUBAUM TOLD HOPKINS HE WAS GOING TO GET A LOADED GUN, WHICH HE ENDED UP POINTING AT HOPKINS.

NEUBAUM1 OC………NOT ONE BIT. :17

JAXSON HOPKINS AND ANOTHER AT THE SCENE, TRACE SCHROEDER, THEN RAN TO SCHROEDER’S HOME.

SCHROEDER TESTIFIED HE HEARD JOSEPH HOPKINS SAY SOMETHING TO NEUBAUM JUST BEFORE THE SHOOTING OCCURRED;

NEUBAUM2 OC……….HEARD THE GUNSHOT. :12

SCHROEDER SAYS NEUBAUM’S GRANDMOTHER THEN CAME OUT OF THE HOUSE:

NEUBAUM3 OC………AND HIT JOE. ;11

LYNN OLESEN, A SPECIAL AGENT WITH THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION, SPENT ALL MORNING AND THE FIRST HALF OF THE AFTERNOON ON THE WITNESS STAND, TESTIFYING ABOUT HIS INTERVIEW WITH NEUBAUM AND THE RESPONSE BY AUTHORITIES TO THE SCENE OF THE SHOOTING.

THE TRIAL CONTINUES THURSDAY.

PHOTO COURTESY CBS-14