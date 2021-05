CAMPBELL SENTENCED ON FEDERAL GUN CHARGES

A SIOUX CITY MAN WHO ILLEGALLY POSSESSED A GUN ON TWO SEPARATE OCCASIONS HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO SEVEN YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON.

28-YEAR-OLD ANGELO CAMPBELL PLEADED GUILTY LAST DECEMBER TO TWO COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY AN UNLAWFUL DRUG USER AND DOMESTIC ABUSE MISDEMEANANT.

EVIDENCE REVEALED HE POSSESSED TWO DIFFERENT GUNS ON TWO SEPARATE OCCASIONS AFTER HAVING BEEN CONVICTED OF DOMESTIC ABUSE ASSAULT IN 2014 AND 2016, AND WHILE AN UNLAWFUL USER OF METHAMPHETAMINE AND MARIJUANA.

CAMPBELL IS BEING HELD IN THE UNITED STATES MARSHAL’S CUSTODY UNTIL HE CAN BE TRANSPORTED TO A FEDERAL PRISON.