NEUBAUM MURDER TRIAL BEGINS IN ONAWA

OPENING STATEMENTS BEGAN TUESDAY AFTERNOON IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF AN ONAWA TEENAGER CHARGED IN THE FATAL SHOOTING OF ANOTHER TEEN.

18-YEAR-OLD JAY NEUBAUM IS CHARGED IN THE JANUARY 31ST, 2020 DEATH OF 16-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH HOPKINS IN MAPLETON.

NEUBAUM HAD PLEADED NOT GUILTY IN MONONA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT TO FIRST-DEGREE MURDER AND POSTED 10 PER CENT OF A $50,000 SURETY BOND TO SECURE HIS RELEASE FROM CUSTODY IN THAT CASE.

HE WAS LATER CHARGED WITH SEVEN COUNTS OF THIRD-DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE FOR ALLEGEDLY SEXUALLY ASSAULTING SEVEN GIRLS IN MAPLETON.

HE POSTED ANOTHER BOND, THAT ONE 10% OF $70,000 AND HAS BEEN FREE ON BOND SINCE THEN.

THAT TRIAL IS SET FOR DECEMBER.