NEBRASKA SENATORS BLOCK MEATPACKER SAFETY BILL

NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS HAVE KILLED A PROPOSAL THAT WOULD HAVE ENACTED HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTECTIONS FOR MEATPACKING WORKERS DURING THE PANDEMIC.

SENATOR TONY VARGAS’S MEASURE WOULD HAVE REQUIRED EMPLOYERS TO MAINTAIN 6 FEET OF SPACE AROUND AND BETWEEN EACH WORKER, INCLUDING IN COMMON AREAS LIKE LUNCH, BREAK AND LOCKER ROOMS.

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAID THE BILL WAS NOT NEEDED BECAUSE MEATPACKING COMPANIES HAD ALREADY ADOPTED THE SAFETY PRECAUTIONS IN THE PAST SEVERAL MONTHS:

MEATBILL OC……….LEARNING EXPERIENCE. :16

KEARNEY SENATOR JOHN LOWE OFFERED A MOTION DURING SELECT FILE DEBATE TO BRACKET THE BILL UNTIL JUNE 10TH, WHICH WOULD END DEBATE ON THE MEASURE FOR THIS SESSION.

LOWE ALSO SAID THE PROVISIONS OUTLINED IN THE PROPOSAL HAVE BECOME UNNECESSARY.

THE BRACKET MOTION PASSED ON A 25-18 VOTE.