JURY SELECTED FOR RIVERA MURDER TRIAL

JURY SELECTION HAS BEEN COMPLETED FOR THE TRIAL OF THE MAN CHARGED IN THE JULY, 2018 DEATH OF A BROOKLYN, IOWA WOMAN.

26-YEAR-OLD CRISTHIAN BAHENA RIVERA IS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF 20-YEAR-OLD MOLLIE TIBBETTS, A FORMER UNIVERSITY OF IOWA STUDENT WHO WAS OUT JOGGING THE DAY SHE DISAPPEARED.

EIGHT MEN AND SEVEN WOMEN WERE CHOSEN FROM THE POOL OF 183 POTENTIAL JURORS TO SERVE IN THE CASE IN SCOTT COUNTY DISTRICT COURT IN DAVENPORT.

OPENING STATEMENTS WILL BEGIN WEDNESDAY MORNING.

THE TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO LAST ABOUT 10 DAYS.