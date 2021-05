IOWA LAWMAKERS REACH MENTAL HEALTH FUNDING AGREEMENT

IOWA WILL NO LONGER BE THE ONLY STATE THAT USES PROPERTY TAXES TO FINANCE ITS MENTAL HEALTH SYSTEM.

AFTER WEEKS OF NEGOTIATIONS, REPUBLICANS IN THE LEGISLATURE NOW HAVE A COMPROMISE TAX PLAN THAT INCLUDES THAT CHANGE.

SENATE REPUBLICANS VOTED FOR THE MOVE A MONTH AGO. GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SIGNED OFF TWO WEEKS AGO AND HOUSE REPUBLICANS SAY THEY SUPPORT IT SINCE THE BILL SPELLS OUT HOW THE STATE WOULD PAY FOR AND MANAGE THE SYSTEM ONCE THAT PROPERTY TAX LEVY IS ELIMINATED.

SENATOR DAN DAWSON, A REPUBLICAN FROM COUNCIL BLUFFS. WAS AMONG THE 27 SENATE REPUBLICANS WHO VOTED FOR THE BILL.

TWO SENATE DEMOCRATS VOTED FOR THE PACKAGE, BUT 15 VOTED NO.

SOME OBJECTED TO ENDING STATE PAYMENTS TO CITIES AND COUNTIES TO COVER A 10 PERCENT COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TAX CUT THE LEGISLATURE ORDERED IN 2013.

SENATOR JACKIE SMITH OF SIOUX CITY, A DEMOCRAT, WAS A COUNTY SUPERVISOR BACK THEN.

THE PROPOSAL IS PART OF A MASSIVE BILL THAT INCLUDES TAX CREDITS TO BOOST HOUSING AND CHILD CARE.

THE BILL ELIMINATES THE STATE INHERITANCE TAX AND ALSO GETS RID OF A REVIEW OF TOTAL STATE TAX REVENUE THAT COULD HAVE PREVENTED INCOME TAX CUTS FROM TAKING EFFECT.

THE TAX PACKAGE WOULD CUT IOWANS’ TAXES BY ONE BILLION DOLLARS OVER THE NEXT EIGHT YEARS ACCORDING TO SENATE REPUBLICANS.

THE BILL HAS TO PASS THE HOUSE NEXT BEFORE IT GOES TO THE GOVERNOR.

