HY-VEE IS THE LATEST RETAILER TO END ITS FACE MASK REQUIREMENT.

THE IOWA-BASED GROCERY CHAIN SAYS IT WILL NO LONGER REQUIRE FULLY VACCINATED CUSTOMERS AND EMPLOYEES TO WEAR FACE COVERINGS IN ITS STORES.

FACE MASKS ARE STRONGLY RECOMMENDED FOR CUSTOMERS WHO ARE NOT VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19.

WORKERS WHO HAVEN’T BEEN VACCINATED ARE STILL REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS.

MASKS NEED TO BE WORN IN HY-VEE STORES THAT ARE IN CITIES THAT HAVE LOCAL ORDINANCES.