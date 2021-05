GAVINS POINT DAM CONSTRUCTION RAMPS UP

VISIBLE CONSTRUCTION IS UNDERWAY JUST BELOW THE FACE OF GAVINS POINT DAM ON THE MISSOURI RIVER NEAR YANKTON.

GAVINS POINT OPERATIONS MANAGER TOM CURRAN SAYS ITS PART OF THE REPAIR AND UPGRADES TO THE UNDER DAM DRAINAGE SYSTEM;

CURRAN SAYS MOST OF THAT WORK SHOULD BE DONE BY MID-SUMMER:

HE SAYS THE WORK SHOULD NOT BE A PROBLEM FOR THOSE USING THE COTTONWOOD CAMPGROUND ON LAKE YANKTON;

CURRAN SAYS THEY ALSO HAVE A CONTINUING PROJECT UNDERWAY ON THE THREE HYDRO TURBINES IN THE POWERHOUSE.