STONE PARK BLVD RECONSTRUCTION MEETING SET FOR TUESDAY

RESIDENTS ALONG STONE PARK BOULEVARD ARE INVITED TO ATTEND A PUBLIC MEETING AT CITY HALL TUESDAY EVENING TO HEAR ABOUT PLANS TO REPAVE PART OF THAT STREET ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

THE CITY PLANS TO REPLACE THE STREET PAVING, SIDEWALKS, WATER MAINS AND SEWERS ON STONE PARK BOULEVARD FROM WEST CLIFTON AVENUE TO BROKEN KETTLE ROAD.

THE STORM SEWER CULVERT CROSSING THE BOULEVARD EAST OF BROKEN KETTLE ROAD WILL ALSO BE REPLACED.

PROJECT PLANS WILL BE DISPLAYED AT THE MEETING, WHICH IS THE FIRST OF TWO PUBLIC MEETINGS ON THE PROJECT.

IT WILL TAKE PLACE FROM 5PM-6PM IN THE 5TH FLOOR CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON TUESDAY.