SIBLEY DERAILMENT EVACUATION ORDER LIFTED (UPDATE)

THE EVACUATION ORDER WAS LIFTED FOR PORTIONS OF SIBLEY MONDAY NIGHT.

RESIDENTS WHO’D BEEN OUT OF THEIR HOMES SINCE SUNDAY AFTERNOON’S TRAIN DERAILMENT WERE ALLOWED TO RETURN.

SIBLEY BUSINESSES RESUMED NORMAL OPERATIONS TODAY (TUESDAY).

KRISTEN SOUTH OF THE UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD, SAYS CARS THAT DERAILED WERE CARRYING HYDROCHLORIC ACID, ASPHALT AND POTASSIUM HYDROXIDE — BUT FEARS ABOUT A MORE COMBUSTIBLE CHEMICAL WERE ALLAYED.

AMMONIUM NITRATE IS USED IN FERTILIZERS. NO CREW MEMBERS WERE HURT IN THE DERAILMENT.

STAFF FROM THE IOWA D-N-R HAVE JOINED FEDERAL OFFICIALS AT THE DERAILMENT SITE TO ASSESS THE ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT OF THE WRECK AND DEVELOP A CLEANUP PLAN.

Updated 11:42am 5/18/21

SIBLEY FIRE CHIEF KEN HULS SAYS THREE OF THE RAIL CARS THAT CAUGHT FIRE SUNDAY AFTERNOON WHEN A TRAIL DERAILED IN HIS COMMUNITY WERE STILL ON FIRE LATE MONDAY AFTERNOON.

FEARS OF AN EXPLOSION WERE GREATLY REDUCED A COUPLE OF HOURS AFTER THE TRAIN WRECK WHEN THEY FOUND OUT A RAILCAR THEY THOUGHT WAS CARRYING A HIGHLY-EXPLOSIVE CHEMICAL TURNED OUT TO BE EMPTY.

HULS SAYS THE BRIDGE AT THE CRASH SITE HAS NOT COLLAPSED.

OSCEOLA COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR DAN BECHLER SAYS WHAT ACTUALLY HAS BEEN BURNING IS BASICALLY GASOLINE AND ASPHALT, WITH HAZARDOUS MATERIALS LEAKING OUT OF SOME OF THE CARS.

THE AREA SOUTHWEST OF SIBLEY REMAINED EVACUATED AS OF MONDAY EVENING.