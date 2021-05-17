Schmid Inks NHL Contract

Former Sioux City Musketeers goaltender Akira Schmid has signed a three-year entry level contract with the New Jersey Devils.

The Bern, Switzerland, native spent three seasons in the USHL after being selected by New Jersey in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft. Schmid finished with a league-best .926 save percentage during the 2018-19 season as a member of the Omaha Lancers, earning third team all-USHL honors.

Injuries limited Schmid to just 13 appearances the following season and he was traded to Sioux City. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and undergoing multiple surgeries, Schmid dazzled during his only full season with the Musketeers, leading the league in save percentage (.921) and goals against average (2.01) while earning USHL Goaltender of the Week honors on four different occasions.

“Akira is a true pro,” Musketeers head coach Luke Strand said, “he made the best of every opportunity, health improvements and game play. We can’t wait to support his success in the future.”