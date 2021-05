THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS STARTED NEW SUMMER HOURS FOR THE PUBLIC FOR THEIR LOBBY AT THE LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AT 7TH AND DOUGLAS STREETS.

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY THE LOBBY IS OPEN MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY FROM 8AM UNTIL 4:15PM,

ON FRIDAY, THE LOBBY HOURS ARE 8AM UNTIL 3:15PM.

THE LOBBY HOURS CHANGE DOES NOT EFFECT ANY OTHER OPERATIONS PROVIDED BY THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.