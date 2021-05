NEBRASKA HOPES HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATES WILL GET VACCINATED

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS ALONG WITH EDUCATION AND HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE ENCOURAGING HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATES TO GET THE COVID-19 VACCINE.

RICKETTS SAYS NOW THAT THE PFIZER VACCINE IS APPROVED FOR THOSE AGE 12 AND OLDER, HE’S HOPING HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS WILL DECIDE TO GET THEIR SHOTS:

OMAHA PUBLIC SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT DR. CHERYL LOGAN SAYS HER DISTRICT, THE LARGEST IN THE STATE, INTENDS TO HOLD CLASSES AS NORMAL THIS FALL:

GOVERNOR RICKETTS SAYS ITS HIS EXPECTATION THAT NEBRASKA WILL NOT NEED PANDEMIC RESTRICTIONS BY THIS FALL.