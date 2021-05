FIRE DESTROYED AN ABANDONED HOUSE ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE MONDAY AFTERNOON.

FIRE RESCUE PERSONNEL HAD TO TAKE DOWN A METAL GATE TO GAIN ACCESS TO THE STRUCTURE LOCATED ON A HILLY AREA ON CASSELMAN STREET NEAR MILITARY ROAD.

HEAVY BLACK SMOKE WAS COMING FROM THE HOUSE WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED AND THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS BEING INVESTIGATED.

PHOTO COURTESY CBS-14