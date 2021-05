EMERGENCY CREWS CONTINUED THEIR WORK MONDAY MORNING TO EXTINGUISH A FIRE CAUSED BY A TRAIN DERAILMENT IN SIBLEY, IOWA SUNDAY.

SCOTT VAN AARTSEN REPORTS:

SIBLEYFIRE OC….VAN AARTSEN. ;24

47 RAIL CARS WENT OFF THE TRACKS AROUND 2:00 P.M. SUNDAY.

THERE WERE NO INJURIES TO THE CREW ONBOARD THE TRAIN.