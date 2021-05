CAMP HIGH HOPES’ RIBFEST TO RETURN TO BATTERY PARK

RIBFEST IS RETURNING TO BATTERY PARK AT THE HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO NEXT MONTH.

THE FUNDRAISER FOR CAMP HIGH HOPES TAKES PLACE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 19TH FROM 12 P.M. TO 3 P.M.

THIS YEAR’S RIB FEST CAN ACCOMMODATE UP TO 30 TEAMS, AND TEAMS ARE ACCEPTED ON A FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE BASIS.

PARTICIPANTS WILL COMPETE FOR BRAGGING RIGHTS, TROPHIES, AND CASH PRIZES IN TWO CATEGORIES RIBS AND CHICKEN.

RIBFEST IS ALSO A KANSAS CITY BARBEQUE ASSOCIATION BACKYARD SANCTIONED CONTEST.

INTERESTED TEAMS MAY APPLY ON THE CAMP HIGH HOPES WEBSITE.