TOWER LIGHT WORK ON THE U.S. 20/U.S. 75 GORDON DRIVE INTERCHANGE IN SIOUX CITY REQUIRES CLOSING THE RAMP MONDAY NIGHT.

THE RAMP FROM EASTBOUND GORDON DRIVE TO SOUTHBOUND HIGHWAY 75 WILL BE CLOSED FROM 7 P.M. MONDAY UNTIL MIDNIGHT WEATHER PERMITTING.

MOTORISTS WILL BE DETOURED TO U.S. 75 NORTHBOUND, THEN TO 28TH STREET, THEN TO SOUTHBOUND U.S. 75.