TRAIN DERAILMENT & FIRE CAUSES EVACUATIONS AROUND SIBLEY IOWA

A UNION PACIFIC TRAIN DERAILED NEAR SIBLEY, IOWA ALONG HIGHWAY 60 SUNDAY AFTERNOON, CAUSING AN EXPLOSION, THICK SMOKE AND THE EVACUATION

OF NEARBY RESIDENTS.

A UNION PACIFIC SPOKESPERSON SAYS APPROXIMATELY 47 RAIL CARS WENT OFF THE

TRACKS AROUND 2:00 P.M.

THERE WERE NO INJURIES TO THE CREW ONBOARD THE TRAIN.

SEVERAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS FROM SURROUNDING COMMUNITIES RESPONDED TO THE SCENE.

OFFICIALS BELIEVE AT LEAST TWO TANKERS FILLED WITH DIESEL FUEL IGNITED AS A RESULT OF THE DERAILMENT AND RESPONDERS AT THE SCENE DECIDED TO LET THE TANKERS BURN THEMSELVES OUT.

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS AND OSCEOLA COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT HAS OPENED A RECEPTION CENTER FOR THOSE EVACUATED FROM NEARBY HOMES.

THE CENTER IS LOCATED AT THE LEGION HALL AT 323 3RD STREET IN ASHTON, IOWA .

THE CAUSE OF THE DERAILMENT HAD NOT BEEN DETERMINED AS OF 10PM LAST NIGHT.

SIBLEY OCHEYDAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS WILL HAVE A TWO HOUR LATE START MONDAY BECAUSE OF THE DERAILMENT.