METRO AREA BIKE TO WORK DAY IS THIS FRIDAY

THIS FRIDAY YOU’RE ENCOURAGED TO TRADE YOUR CAR FOR YOUR BICYCLE AND JOIN THE METRO AREA’S BIKE TO WORK DAY EVENT.

CITY PLANNER CHRIS MADSEN SAYS YOU CAN START YOUR DAY WITH BREAKFAST AT A LOCAL DOWNTOWN BICYCLE SHOP:

YOU CAN ALSO PURCHASE A T-SHIRT AT THE BIKE SHOP LOCATED AT 200 5TH STREET DOWNTOWN.

MADSEN SAYS THERE ARE MANY BENEFITS TO THOSE WHO CAN BIKE TO WORK:

THERE ARE ALSO ALL-DAY FOOD OR DRINK SPECIALS FOR BICYCLISTS WHO SHOW THEIR HELMETS OR BIKE-TO-WORK T-SHIRT AT PARTICIPATING DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY LOCATIONS.

YOU CAN REGISTER ONLINE AT HEALTHYSIOUXLAND.ORG