JURY SELECTION TO BEGIN IN MURDER TRIAL OF CRISTHIAN RIVERA

JURY SELECTION BEGINS MONDAY FOR THE SUSPECT CHARGED IN THE JULY, 2018 DEATH OF A BROOKLYN, IOWA WOMAN.

26-YEAR-OLD CRISTHIAN BAHENA RIVERA HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH ONE COUNT OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF 20-YEAR-OLD MOLLIE TIBBETTS, A FORMER UNIVERSITY OF IOWA STUDENT WHO WAS OUT JOGGING THE DAY SHE DISAPPEARED.

RIVERA LED INVESTIGATORS TO HER BODY THAT WAS FOUND HIDDEN IN A POWESHIEK COUNTY CORNFIELD THAT AUGUST.

THE TRIAL WAS ORIGINALLY MOVED TO WOODBURY COUNTY, BUT WAS TRANSFERRED BACK EAST TO SCOTT COUNTY BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.

JURY SELECTION IN DAVENPORT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE TWO DAYS AND THE TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO LAST ABOUT 10 DAYS.