ACCIDENTS RESULT IN TWO FATALITIES IN WESTERN IOWA

A CHEROKEE, IOWA WOMAN HAS DIED AND THREE DENISON RESIDENTS WERE INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION AROUND 7:30 SATURDAY MORNING IN CRAWFORD COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 30-YEAR-OLD THERESA DENERY DIED FROM INJURIES WHEN HER CAR CROSSED THE CENTER LINE OF HIGHWAY 59 AND COLLIDED HEAD-ON WITH AN ONCOMING CAR.

DENERY WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE DRIVER OF THE SECOND CAR, 39-YEAR-OLD CORINA CAMPA OF DENISON, WAS INJURED.

CAMPA AND TWO PASSENGERS IN HER CAR, 7-YEAR-OLD ASHIA CAMPA AND 21-YEAR-OLD ESMERELDA LUNA, WERE TRANSPORTED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER IN OMAHA.

————————

A SPENCER, IOWA MAN HAS DIED IN A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION AT A CLAY COUNTY INTERSECTION AROUND 3:30 SATURDAY AFTERNOON.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 31-YEAR-OLD ALEX LEEWRIGHT DIED WHEN AN SUV PULLED OUT FROM 13TH STREET SOUTHWEST AT THE INTERSECTION WITH HIGHWAY 71.

LEEWRIGHT’S ONCOMING MOTORCYCLE STRUCK THE FRONT OF THE SUV AND WENT INTO A DITCH.

HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE SPENCER HOSPITAL AND PRONOUNCED DEAD FROM HIS INJURIES.

THE DRIVER OF THE SUV, 28-YEAR-OLD MICHELLE SHUCK OF SHELDON, WAS NOT INJURED.