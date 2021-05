MEMORIAL RUN FOR ANAMOSA VICTIMS TO BEGIN IN SIOUX CITY

A CORRECTIONAL OFFICER FROM THE ANAMOSA STATE PRISON IS PLANNING TO RUN ACROSS IOWA NEXT MONTH.

RYAN MILLER SAYS HE’LL START IN SIOUX CITY ON JUNE 4TH AND FOLLOW HIGHWAY 20 ALL THE WAY TO DUBUQUE.

IT SHOULD TAKE HIM EIGHT DAYS TO RUN THE 380 MILES.

MILLER WILL BE RAISING MONEY ALONG THE WAY FOR THE FAMILY OF ROBERT MCFARLAND, WHO WAS ALSO A CORRECTIONAL OFFICER AT ANAMOSA, ONE OF TWO PRISON WORKERS KILLED DURING A MARCH ESCAPE ATTEMPT.

HE SAID MCFARLAND TRAINED HIM WHEN HE FIRST STARTED AT ANAMOSA AND HE DEEPLY CARED ABOUT HIS CO-WORKERS AND THE INMATES.