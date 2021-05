SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED AFTER FAKING DEATH & IMPRISONING TWO PEOPLE

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS ACCUSED OF FAKING HIS OWN DEATH, THEN TRAPPING TWO PEOPLE AT HIS APARTMENT AND REFUSING TO LET THEM OUT.

TWENTY-YEAR-OLD ZACK SMITH WAS ARRESTED ON TWO COUNTS OF FALSE IMPRISONMENT ON WEDNESDAY.

INVESTIGATORS SAY HE SENT AN EMAIL TO HIS FORMER GIRLFRIEND PRETENDING TO BE HIS FATHER.

THE EMAIL SAID SMITH HAD COMMITTED SUICIDE AND THE VICTIM SHOULD GET HER PROPERTY FROM HIS APARTMENT.

SMITH WASN’T DEAD AND WHEN THE VICTIM AND ANOTHER PERSON SHOWED UP TUESDAY NIGHT, HE LOCKED AND CHAINED THE APARTMENT DOOR.

SMITH IS FREE ON $7500 BOND ON THE TWO SERIOUS MISDEMEANOR COUNTS.