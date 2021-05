SIOUX CITY EASES MASK REQUIREMENTS

SIOUX CITY IS NOW FOLLOWING THE LATEST GUIDANCE FROM THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL REGARDING WEARING MASKS AND PROTECTIVE FACE COVERINGS.

SPOKESPERSON ANNE WESTRA SAYS MASKS ARE NO LONGER REQUIRED IN CITY BUILDINGS UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES:

WESTRA SAYS THAT TIMELINE BEGINS TWO WEEKS AFTER YOUR FINAL VACCIINATION FOR COVID-19.

SHE SAYS THIS IS FOR CITY OPERATED FACILITIES AND THAT SOME PRIVATE BUSINESSES MAY DECIDE TO STILL REQUIRE MASKS:

CURRENTLY, 33% OF RESIDENTS ARE CONSIDERED TO BE FULLY VACCINATED IN WOODBURY COUNTY.