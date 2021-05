A NEW TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR ONE OF THE DEFENDANTS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE NEW YEAR’S EVE DRIVE BY SHOOTING OF A SIOUX CITY GIRL.

18-YEAR-OLD CARLOS MORALES WILL STAND TRIAL ON AUGUST 24TH IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

MORALES WAS 17 WHEN HE AND TWO OTHER DEFENDANTS ALLEGEDLY SPRAYED BULLETS AT A MORNINGSIDE HOME THAT STRUCK AND KILLED MIA KRITIS, WHO WAS ATTENDING A PARTY IN THE HOME.

MORALES TURNED 18 ON JANUARY 11TH AND WILL BE TRIED AS AN ADULT IN THE CASE..