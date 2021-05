EIGHT GRADUATE FROM W-I-T LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY

EIGHT STUDENTS GRADUATED FROM WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE’S REGIONAL LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY TODAY. (FRIDAY)

THE CEREMONY TOOK PLACE AT 1 P.M. IN THE CARGILL AUDITORIUM ON THE W-I-T CAMPUS.

THE ACADEMY GRADUATES ARE DEPUTIES AND OFFICERS FROM AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES IN NORTHWEST IOWA INCLUDING THE WOODBURY, OSCEOLA AND SAC COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICES AND THE HAWARDEN, LAKEVIEW AND SANBORN POLICE DEPARTMENTS.

FORDE FAIRCHILD, THE ASSISTANT U.S. ATTORNEY OF THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF IOWA ADDRESSED THE GRADUATES.

THIS IS THE 29TH ACADEMY CLASS TO GRADUATE FROM THE W-I-T ACADEMY.