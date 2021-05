PARISHES IN THE DIOCESE OF SIOUX CITY WILL NOT BE CHANGING COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS FOR THE TIME BEING DESPITE THE NEW GUIDELINES FROM THE C-D-C.

THE DIOCESE SAYS PARISHIONERS SHOULD PLAN TO CONTINUE TO FOLLOW THE CURRENT MASS PROTOCOLS FOR THE MAY 15 AND 16 WEEKEND MASSES WHICH ARE LISTED ON THE DIOCESE WEBSITE.

BISHOP NICKLESS, THE COVID-19 TASK FORCE AND THE OFFICE OF WORSHIP WILL REVIEW THE NEW CDC GUIDELINES AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.