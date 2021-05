MAY IS BEEF MONTH, AND THE CATTLE INDUSTRY IS A MAJOR DRIVER OF IOWA’S ECONOMY.

REX HOPPES IS THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH THE IOWA BEEF INDUSTRY COUNCIL:

BEEF4 OC………TREMENDOUS IMPACT .:13

HOPPES SAYS THERE’S A LOT OF QUALITY IN IOWA’S BEEF:

BEEF5 OC…………TASTING TOO. ;19

HOPPES SAYS BEEF EXPORTS HAVE RISEN DURING THE LAST FEW YEARS:

BEEF6 OC………..THE UNITED STATES. :19

IOWA RANKS FOURTH IN THE NATION FOR CATTLE AND BEEF PRODUCTION.