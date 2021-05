TWO CHARGES DROPPED AGAINST SUSPECT IN MAY 1ST SHOOTING DEATH

TWO OF THE FOUR CHARGES AGAINST A SUSPECT CHARGED IN THE MAY 1ST SHOOTING DEATH OF A MAN OUTSIDE OF A SIOUX CITY BAR HAVE BEEN DROPPED.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE ASKED A JUDGE IN THE FURTHERANCE OF JUSTICE TO DISMISS CHARGES OF USING A JUVENILE TO COMMIT AN INDICTABLE OFFENSE AND FELONY ASSAULT AGAINST 20-YEAR-OLD LAWRENCE G. CANADY OF SIOUX CITY.

HE REMAINS CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY AND ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY INJURY OR MENTAL ILLNESS IN THE DEATH OF 22-YEAR-OLD MARTEZ HARRISON.

17-YEAR-OLD DWIGHT C. EVANS OF SIOUX CITY IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF HARRISON.

INVESTIGATORS SAY HARRISON WAS OUTSIDE A BAR WAITING FOR A RIDE WHEN HE GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT WITH CANADY, WHO ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTED HARRISON’S GIRLFRIEND.

POLICE SAY EVANS THEN SHOT HARRISON WITH A HANDGUN AT CLOSE RANGE.

EVANS AND CANADY ARE SCHEDULED FOR ARRAIGNMENT ON MAY 24TH.