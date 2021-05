POLICE IDENTIFY VICTIM OF FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE VICTIM OF TUESDAY NIGHT’S FATAL MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT AT THE TALLVIEW TRAILER COURT ON NORTH MARTHA STREET.

28-YEAR-OLD DANNY SAMS OF SIOUX CITY DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED WHEN HIS MOTORCYCLE CRASHED INTO A NEW MOBILE HOME PARKED ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD IN THE TRAILER COURT.

A 33-YEAR-OLD WOMAN WAS ALSO INJURED IN THE ACCIDENT AND TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL TO BE TREATED FOR HER INJURIES.

HER NAME IS NOT BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME.

THE INVESTIGATION OF THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS CONTINUING.