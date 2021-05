NEBRSKA LAWMAKERS AMEND GAMING MEASURE

A BILL TO IMPLEMENT THE CONSTITUTIONAL GAMING AMENDMENT APPROVED BY NEBRASKA VOTERS LAST NOVEMBER HAS BEEN AMENDED BY STATE SENATORS.

LAWMAKERS VOTED TO RETURN THE BILL TO SELECT FILE TO CONSIDER AN AMENDMENT BY SENATOR STEVE LATHROP OF OMAHA TO PROHIBIT BETTING ON IN-STATE COLLEGE TEAMS WHEN THEY ARE PLAYING IN NEBRASKA.

IT ALSO WOULD REQUIRE THAT KENO PLAYED AT RACETRACK CASINOS OPERATE IN ACCORDANCE WITH REGULATIONS GOVERNING EXISTING KENO PARLORS.

LATHROP SAID THE AMENDMENT WASN’T IDEAL BUT WAS NECESSARY TO GARNER AT LEAST 33 VOTES ON FINAL READING.

THE NEBRASKA CONSTITUTION REQUIRES A TWO-THIRDS MAJORITY VOTE FOR APPROVAL OF A BILL THAT SUBSTANTIVELY MODIFIES A MEASURE PASSED BY INITIATIVE PETITION.

LINCOLN SENATOR ADAM MORFELD OPPOSED THE PART OF THE AMENDMENT RELATING TO WAGERING ON IN-STATE COLLEGE TEAMS, SAYING THE PROHIBITION WOULD FORCE NEBRASKANS TO PLACE BETS IN IOWA, WHERE SUCH WAGERING IS LEGAL.

HE CALLED THE AMENDMENT “PURITANICAL NONSENSE”.

AFTER ADOPTION OF THE AMENDMENT, THE BILL WAS RETURNED TO FINAL READING ON A 39-3 VOTE.