NEBRASKA MEDICAL MARIJUANA BILL FAILS IN STATE SENATE

A BILL TO LEGALIZE AND TIGHTLY REGULATE MEDICAL MARIJUANA IN NEBRASKA IS DEAD FOR THE 2021 LEGISLATIVE SESSION.

STATE SENATORS FELL TWO VOTES SHORT OF ENDING A FILIBUSTER ON THE MEASURE WEDNESDAY WHICH MEANS THE BILL WILL NOT ADVANCE THIS YEAR.

SENATOR MIKE FLOOD OF NORFOLK SAYS NEBRASKA IS BEING LEFT BEHIND:

SENATOR SUZANNE GEIST OF LINCOLN OPPOSED THE IDEA, SAYING BIG MONEY IS PUSHING THE ISSUE:

SUPPORTERS OF THE MEASURE SAY THEY WILL SPEND THIS SUMMER COLLECTING SIGNATURES TO GET A MEDICAL MARIJUANA INITIATIVE ON THE BALLOT FOR NOVEMBER 2022.

