IOWA GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO RISE

WHILE SOME GAS STATIONS IN THE SOUTHERN U-S HAVE TEMPORARILY CLOSED AND PUMP PRICES ARE RISING ON THE EAST COAST, THERE’S ONLY ONE REPORT OF A DAVENPORT-AREA CONVENIENCE STORE RUNNING OUT OF GAS,

THOUGH PRICES ARE CLIMBING IN MANY IOWA CITIES. MEREDITH MITTS OF TRIPLE-A IOWA SAYS THE STATE’S GASOLINE SUPPLY IS SECURE IN THE WAKE OF LAST WEEK’S CYBERATTACK ON A PIPELINE’S COMPUTERS.

PIPE1 OC…IN THE MIDWEST. :15

THE RUSSIAN RANSOMWARE GROUP DARKSIDE IS REPORTEDLY RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DISRUPTION OF THE PIPELINE PROVIDING FUEL FOR MUCH OF THE SOUTHERN AND EASTERN U-S. MITTS SAYS IT’S DIFFICULT TO PREDICT ANY RIPPLE EFFECTS AS A RESULT OF THE CYBERATTACK.

PIPE2 OC….IN IOWA :13

GAS PRICES NATIONWIDE ARE AVERAGING THREE-DOLLARS A GALLON, WHILE IN IOWA, THE STATEWIDE AVERAGE IS TWO-89, WHICH IS UP ALMOST A DIME A GALLON IN THE PAST WEEK.

A YEAR AGO, THE AVERAGE IOWA PRICE WAS MORE THAN A BUCK CHEAPER, AT A DOLLAR-71. MITTS SAYS DEMAND FOR GAS IS STARTING TO RISE IN IOWA AS WE APPROACH THE WARMER WEATHER MONTHS.

PIPE3 OC….THE PANDEMIC :16

THE UNOFFICIAL START OF SUMMER IS COMING IN A FEW WEEKS WITH MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND, WHICH MITTS SAYS SHOULD MEAN A SIGNIFICANT UPTICK IN TRAFFIC.

RADIO IOWA