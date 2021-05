BATTERY PARK ANNOUNCES OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES

SUMMER OUTDOOR CONCERTS ARE RETURNING TO BATTERY PARK.

THE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO ANNOUNCED A FOUR SHOW LINEUP THURSDAY, STARTING WITH COUNTRY STAR BRANTLEY GILBERT ON JULY 10TH.

ROCK GROUP STAIND PERFORMS ON JULY 16TH.

THEN ITS SHINEDOWN WITH POP EVIL ON AUGUST 14TH.

NELLY BRINGS HIS UNIQUE STYLE TO THE SIOUX CITY STAGE ON AUGUST 28TH TO FINISH OUT THE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES.

TICKETS GO ON SALE MONDAY, MAY 17TH BOTH ONLINE AT HARD ROCK CASINO SIOUX CITY-DOT-COM OR IN PERSON AT THE ROCK SHOP THAT OPENS DAILY AT NOON.