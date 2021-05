REYNOLDS SAYS THERE’S NO REASON TO FEAR COVID-19 NOW

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS THERE’S NO REASON TO FEAR COVID-19 ANY LONGER.

SHE SAYS COVID CASE NUMBERS IN IOWA ARE AT A 10 MONTH LOW, THE NUMBER OF IOWA HOSPITAL PATIENTS BEING TREATED FOR COVID IS DOWN 90 PERCENT FROM THE HIGH POINT IN NOVEMBER, AND ABOUT HALF THE STATE’S ADULTS ARE FULLY VACCINATED.

NOFEAR1 OC…….EARNED IT.” :16

REYNOLDS SAYS IT’S TIME TO LEAN FURTHER INTO NORMAL AND THAT’S WHY SHE HAS DECLARED THAT THE THREE-HUNDRED EXTRA DOLLARS IN FEDERAL BENEFITS FOR UNEMPLOYED IOWANS WILL END JUNE 12TH.

NOFEAR2 OC………BACK TO WORK.” :05

REYNOLDS SAYS REGULAR UNEMPLOYMENT WILL CONTINUE. AND TO CRITICS WHO SAY MORE IOWANS WOULD JOIN THE WORKFORCE IF BUSINESSES OFFERED BETTER PAY, REYNOLDS SAYS THE MARKET IS TAKING CARE OF THAT:

NOFEAR3 OC…….ADJUST ACCORDINGLY.” :20

HOUSE DEMOCRATIC LEADER TODD PRICHARD SAYS THE GOVERNOR’S MOVE IS HEARTLESS AND SHOWS SHE IS WILLING TO USE VULNERABLE IOWANS AS A STEPPING STONE FOR HER OWN POLITICAL GAIN.

