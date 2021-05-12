Home Sports JB's Sports Blog Morningside Softball qualifies for NAIA Softball Opening Round

Morningside Softball qualifies for NAIA Softball Opening Round

By
JB
-
36
0
Morningside College, ranked No. 13 on the recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ coaches poll, has qualified for the opening round of the 2021 national championships. Head coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann’s Mustangs, sporting a 42-9 record and the regular-season runners-up in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, are part of the pod hosted by top-ranked Southern Oregon University.

The Mustangs, appearing in the NAIA Championships for the fourth time in the last five years and sixth time all-time, are the second seed. They will take on third-seeded Hope International University of California Thursday, May 13, at U.S. Cellular Community Park in Medford. The top-seeded Raiders play fourth-seeded Saint Katherine College of California in Thursday’s second contest.

Tournament Schedule:

Monday, May 17

Game 1 – 11:00 a.m.  – Morningside vs. Hope International

Game 2 – 1:30 p.m.  – Southern Oregon vs. St. Katherine

Tuesday, May 18

Game 3 – 11 a.m.  – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4 – 1:30 p.m. – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5 – 4 p.m.  – Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Wednesday, May 19

Game 6 – 11 a.m. – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 – 1:30 p.m.  (if necessary)

***All games played on Field 7 at U.S. Cellular Park

