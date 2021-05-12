Morningside Softball qualifies for NAIA Softball Opening Round

Morningside College, ranked No. 13 on the recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ coaches poll, has qualified for the opening round of the 2021 national championships. Head coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann’s Mustangs, sporting a 42-9 record and the regular-season runners-up in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, are part of the pod hosted by top-ranked Southern Oregon University.
Tournament Schedule:
Monday, May 17
Game 1 – 11:00 a.m. – Morningside vs. Hope International
Game 2 – 1:30 p.m. – Southern Oregon vs. St. Katherine
Tuesday, May 18
Game 3 – 11 a.m. – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 4 – 1:30 p.m. – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
Game 5 – 4 p.m. – Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Wednesday, May 19
Game 6 – 11 a.m. – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5
Game 7 – 1:30 p.m. (if necessary)
***All games played on Field 7 at U.S. Cellular Park