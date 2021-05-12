Morningside Softball qualifies for NAIA Softball Opening Round

Morningside College, ranked No. 13 on the recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ coaches poll, has qualified for the opening round of the 2021 national championships. Head coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann’s Mustangs, sporting a 42-9 record and the regular-season runners-up in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, are part of the pod hosted by top-ranked Southern Oregon University.

The Mustangs, appearing in the NAIA Championships for the fourth time in the last five years and sixth time all-time, are the second seed. They will take on third-seeded Hope International University of California Thursday, May 13, at U.S. Cellular Community Park in Medford. The top-seeded Raiders play fourth-seeded Saint Katherine College of California in Thursday’s second contest.