MAN DIES IN FIERY MOTORCYCLE CRASH

A 28 YEAR OLD MAN DIED IN A FIERY MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT LAST NIGHT IN SIOUX CITY. POLICE WERE CALLED TO 3290 NORTH MARTHA STREET AT 10:33 P.M.AND FOUND A HARLEY MOTORCYCLE HAD STRUCK A MOBILE HOME IN THE TALLVIEW TRAILER COURT. THE MOBILE HOME WAS PARKED ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD AWAITING TO BE PLACED IN A LOT. AFTER THE COLLISION, A FIRE BEGAN TO BURN THE MOTORCYCLE AND THE REAR OF THE MOBILE HOME. SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE EXTINGUISHED THE FIRE AND THE MAN WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL. HE DIED FROM HIS INJURIES. THE CRASH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.