MAINTENANCE UNDERWAY AT GAVINS POINT DAM

INSPECTIONS AND WORK ON THE HYDRO TURBINES AT GAVINS POINT DAM NEAR YANKTON WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON MISSOURI RIVER FLOWS THIS WEEK.

GAVINS POINT OPERATIONS MANAGER TOM CURRAN SAYS SOME TURBINE WORK ACTUALLY BEGAN LAST FALL:

CURRAN SAYS POWER PRODUCTION AT THE DAM WILL BE SHUT DOWN THIS WEEK FOR AN UNDERWATER INSPECTION;

CURRAN SAYS THEY WILL THEN USE THE SPILLWAY GATES FOR FLOWS INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER:

CURRAN SAYS THEY HOPE TO RESTART THE THREE TURBINES BY FRIDAY.

Jerry Oster WNAX