DAKOTA COUNTY’S HEALTH DEPARTMENT HAS ANNOUNCED TWO UPCOMING COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS.

THE FIRST TAKES PLACE THIS SATURDAY, MAY 15TH FROM 10AM UNTIL NOON AT THE COLLEGE CENTER AT 1001 COLLEGE WAY IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

THERE WILL ALSO BE A CLINIC HELD AT EL RANCHITO FROM NOON UNTIL 3PM ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 26TH.

FREE MASKS WILL BE PROVIDED AT EACH CLINIC FOR THOSE WHO NEED ONE.