TWO WOMEN KILLED IN CRASH NEAR YANKTON

TWO WOMEN WERE KILLED IN A MULTIPLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT SATURDAY NIGHT SOUTH OF YANKTON. THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS 64 YEAR OLD ELIZABETH BRAUNESREITHER OF MISSION HILL, SOUTH DAKOTA AND 30 YEAR OLD SAMANATHA PLANTENBERG OF CROFTON, NEBRASKA WERE INVOLVED IN A HEAD ON COLLISION.

BOTH DRIVERS WERE PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE. AFTER THE INITIAL CRASH, 24 YEAR OLD BLAKE JOHNSTON OF O’NEILL, NEBRASKA STRUCK ONE OF THE ORIGINAL VEHICLES.

HE WAS TREATED AND RELEASED.

AUTHORITIES SAY SEATBELTS WERE IN USE. THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.