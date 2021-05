REYNOLDS ENDING FEDERAL UNEMPLOYMENT PROGRAM

UNEMPLOYED IOWANS WILL BE LOSING THEIR 300-DOLLAR FEDERAL PAYMENT IN ONE MONTH. GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS ANNOUNCED TUESDAY THAT IOWA WILL END ITS PARTICIPATION IN FEDERAL PANDEMIC-RELATED UNEMPLOYMENT PROGRAMS JUNE 12TH. ELIGIBLE IOWANS WILL CONTINUE TO RECEIVE STATE UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE BENEFITS. REYNOLDS SAID FEDERAL PROGRAMS INITIALLY PROVIDED DISPLACED IOWANS WITH CRUCIAL ASSISTANCE WHEN THE PANDEMIC BEGAN, “BUT NOW THAT OUR BUSINESSES AND SCHOOLS HAVE RE-OPENED, THESE PAYMENTS ARE DISCOURAGING PEOPLE FROM RETURNING TO WORK.” SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER ZACH WAHLS OF CORALVILLE SAID, “IT MAKES NO SENSE FOR GOVERNOR REYNOLDS TO PULL THE RUG OUT FROM UNDER UNEMPLOYED IOWANS WHILE THERE’S STILL A WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC.”